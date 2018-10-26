Regarding the Oct. 23 Style article “For Washington Ballet, a tenuous tableau”:

At this moment, Washington is going through a cultural renaissance, as evidenced by more and more artists and creatives calling this city home, the increasing number of restaurants with Michelin stars and a growing performing arts scene. The Washington Ballet is a key element of this transformation.

Two years ago, residents of the DMV were fortunate to have Julie Kent agree to take the artistic helm of the Washington Ballet. Ms. Kent left behind an extraordinary career as a globally acclaimed ballerina at American Ballet Theatre. Her mission in coming to Washington was to bring this excellence and experience in the art form that she loves so much, and that has brought so much joy and benefit to her own life, to the nation’s capital. Her vision for the Washington Ballet is simple: to present ballet at the highest level in our performances, our school and our community outreach programs. And we all agree.

We hope Washingtonians will join the Washington Ballet in our pursuit of excellence, on and off the stage, and play their part in the cultural revolution in our nation’s capital.

Jean-Marie Fernandez, Washington

The writer chairs the board of the Washington Ballet.