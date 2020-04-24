Nevertheless, Virginia resolutely envisions coastal-overdevelopment folly there. An official 2018 Web page never mentioned the limited, split national monument that overdevelopment-fixated politicians contrived on parts of the bayfront when the Army left in 2011. Instead, the page proclaimed a vision to “redevelop this historic property into a vibrant, mixed-use community.”
Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch objected formally to an earlier version of that vision and once even called it stupid. A 2013 Norfolk Virginian-Pilot editorial, expressing general worry that Fort Monroe would be “squandered,” invoked Mr. Stiles’s sea-rise warning.
In 2017, Tidewater’s major mayors joined other voices in calling for expanding the feeble national monument. They were ignored.
Dual-named Point Comfort and Fort Monroe is becoming a dual travesty against national memory and sea-rise forehandedness, meriting long-delayed national attention.
Steven T. Corneliussen, Poquoson, Va.
The writer is spokesman for
the Save Fort Monroe Network.