  The April 19 Washington Post Magazine article “Sounding the retreat” focused on the eminently illustrative sea-rise ground zero: Norfolk’s Larchmont section. Just across Hampton Roads harbor is Point Comfort, now called Fort Monroe, a national historic landmark since 1960, where slavery began in 1619.

For four centuries, that low-lying, ocean-facing sand spit, eventually including a stunning moated citadel, was the Chesapeake’s flat Gibraltar. Henry Louis Gates Jr. said that enslaved Americans began forcing the Civil War’s transformation into a freedom struggle there in 1861.

Nevertheless, Virginia resolutely envisions coastal-overdevelopment folly there. An official 2018 Web page never mentioned the limited, split national monument that overdevelopment-fixated politicians contrived on parts of the bayfront when the Army left in 2011. Instead, the page proclaimed a vision to “redevelop this historic property into a vibrant, mixed-use community.”

Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch objected formally to an earlier version of that vision and once even called it stupid. A 2013 Norfolk Virginian-Pilot editorial, expressing general worry that Fort Monroe would be “squandered,” invoked Mr. Stiles’s sea-rise warning.

In 2017, Tidewater’s major mayors joined other voices in calling for expanding the feeble national monument. They were ignored.

Dual-named Point Comfort and Fort Monroe is becoming a dual travesty against national memory and sea-rise forehandedness, meriting long-delayed national attention.

Steven T. Corneliussen, Poquoson, Va.

The writer is spokesman for
the Save Fort Monroe Network.