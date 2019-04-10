In her April 7 Sunday Opinion essay, “Delivering on stopping opioids,” Juliette Kayyem praised new sophisticated efforts to “cut off the supply of drugs such as fentanyl.” Ms. Kayyem apparently hasn’t noticed that we have been trying to cut off the supply of illegal drugs for 40 years now, and it hasn’t worked. Indeed, our failed war on drugs has made things much worse by enacting laws that lock up nonviolent drug users for extended periods and generally ruining the lives of millions of otherwise productive and decent Americans.

The response to the opioid crisis lies not with the interdiction of drug supplies — it’s hard to see how any thinking person believes that will work — but in treatment for addicts. We have three excellent drugs for such treatment — methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone — and, if treatment centers that prescribe them were made much more widely available, we would begin to see a gradual mitigation of the opioid problem. Efforts at interdiction are a waste of time and money.

Phil Harvey, Washington

The writer is founder of DKT Liberty Project.