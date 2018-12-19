William Kristol, shown in 2011, was a founder and editor at large of the Weekly Standard. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Regarding Max Boot’s Dec. 16 op-ed, “Conservatism needs a new Weekly Standard”:

Like many others, I feel a certain sadness at the passing of the Weekly Standard. I have enjoyed its articles over the years. Some uplifted (or upset) me, but they never failed to enlighten or entertain.

One small satirical blurb in 2003 “celebrated” how homicides in the District had declined to “just several a day.” (The murder rate at the time was considerably higher than it is now.) A more serious piece examined 1996 Reform Party vice-presidential candidate Pat Choate and his ties to extreme right-wing radio talk show host Chuck Harder, who had told independent journalist Marc Cooper about “Jewish greed” and “Greenbergs, Sheinbergs, and so on” controlling Wall Street. The scary thing is, these days, it seems just about everyone in the GOP and the conservative movement sounds like that. The Standard warned us, but few listened.

I will miss the brave, iconoclastic writing the Weekly Standard blessed us with.

Daniel K. Weir, Washington