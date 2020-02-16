Rails-to-Trails Conservancy has tracked the Transportation Alternatives program (TAP) since its inception, and it is undoubtedly essential to the mobility and well-being of people living in rural, suburban and urban communities. Congress agrees. The bipartisan transportation bill passed by a Republican-led Senate committee and endorsed by the White House significantly increases TAP. House Democrats see TAP as critical to safety and cutting climate emissions.

The time is now to invest in policies that create a transportation system that meets the needs of every American. We need to grow programs that work, such as TAP, while investing in new programs that leverage existing biking and walking infrastructure to create connected active transportation systems.

AD

AD

Funding for trails, walking and biking accounts for less than 2 percent of federal transportation investment, but walking and biking account for 11 percent of trips and contribute more than $38 billion to the economy. We’re counting on Congress to right-size these investments.

Kevin Mills, Washington