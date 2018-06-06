People attend the "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Regarding the June 2 Economy & Business article “Signs of cellphone spying found in D.C.”:

Fifty years ago, I was working in New York on a highly classified program, and we had to build a special “screen” room in the office to prevent any electronic radiation from being detected outside that special room when we had to communicate with the office in charge of the program. Even electric typewriters had to be used in that room.

So we haven’t protected our White House from such radiation even after 50 years? Oh, well, what difference does it make when our president refuses to use a protected cellphone because he is more comfortable with his old, unprotected one?

Albert Jacobs, Silver Spring