Plus maybe a celebrity endorsement from a marginally flashier set of influencers.

Okay, maybe not Ja Rule or a lesser Kardashian (Jenner). But perhaps some titans of industry could be bullied into blurbing the White House’s pandemic performance. Or maybe they could be enticed by a corporate sponsorship opportunity.

At the very least, their executives’ names could be dropped, with permission (or forgiveness) sought afterward, as happened a few weeks ago when the White House announced its new economic advisory group before notifying some of its conscripted members.

Take it from the Fyre fraudsters: Forget the organizing, expertise, planning, budgeting, any of that other boring stuff. When in doubt, up the hype. People want to believe.

Most of the country has been shuttered for months. It’s been an economically and psychologically taxing ordeal, one that was intended to buy federal officials time to develop a strategy to defeat (or at least hobble) the pandemic. For much of that period, we’ve had near-daily briefings from the White House coronavirus response team. Yet we are no closer to understanding what, if anything, the federal government’s plan is for safely resuming economic activity. Or what numbers, if any, federal officials are using to assess risk.

The public health experts at those briefings who advise hitting necessary benchmarks or building test-and-tracing infrastructure get slandered — by Trump allies, no less — as wet blankets or even deep-state subversives. Rather than doing the hard, tedious work to build out the infrastructure these experts recommend, the president and his hype-men pitch deus ex machinas — a fantastical covid-19-testing website from Google (whose announcement was somehow news to Google), a magic anti-malarial, a store-bought disinfectant. They’ve all failed, underdelivered or even threatened lives. Trump still doubles down anyway.

Much like that Bahamian festival, we were promised luxury villas and instead given flimsy tents.

While the nation’s top infectious-disease expert is self-quarantined — always a great sign — President Trump charges ahead for reopening. Day after day, he pressures states to resume business as usual before they have a plan to keep infections and deaths under control, in some cases before they have even a plan for a plan. To the extent that there was a national plan for a plan — a 17-page document from the administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — White House officials buried it. After that document leaked, the CDC released a new, White House-approved, watered-down version; and shortly thereafter, a senior Trump aide went on TV and attacked the CDC’s credibility.

The entire White House covid-19 response has been marketing-focused, which is not surprising given Trump’s preference for spin doctors over medical ones. This whole pandemic thing would be going better, he seems to think, if only he more frequently trotted out senior aide Kellyanne Conway or outside economic adviser Stephen Moore to lie or mislead about infection risks and economic conditions, respectively.

Of course nothing that Conway says will bring 90,000 dead Americans back to life. Nothing that Moore could argue would find sufficient work for the quarter of American workers who are presently un- or underemployed.

Nevertheless Trump, with his influencer-in-chief mentality, seems to think he’s just a tweet or rebrand away from fixing the problem. If only he rebrands the twin health and economic crises as somehow belonging to Barack Obama, who left office more than three years ago, they won’t be Trump’s fault. Barring that, Trump might try denying the crises altogether, including by dialing down the official death counts. Maybe he’ll decide the unemployment numbers are phony again.

If Hoovervilles appear, no doubt we’ll be told that Americans have happily taken up glamping.

And maybe it will work. Plenty of Americans appear to want to give into the scam, the fraud, the legend. Music fans wanted to believe some arrogant millennial influencers and grifters could pull off a too-good-to-be-true festival in the Bahamas, with zero planning or expertise; what’s to suggest the boomer version of that dream team can’t solve a global pandemic?

Other than that pile of bodies in the corner, obviously.

