THIS YEAR marks the 40th anniversary of the Inspector General Act, which Congress passed after Watergate to improve government integrity. Ever since, inspectors general across the federal government have helped keep government honest by conducting audits and investigating governmental waste, fraud and misconduct. Today, there are 73 inspectors general serving as nonpartisan, independent watchdogs — but funding cuts from the Trump administration could soon put their work in jeopardy.

According to a report released Wednesday by Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.), ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Trump administration is proposing to reduce funding for inspectors general in its budget for fiscal year 2019. Reviewing budget submissions for the 24 largest federal departments and agencies, the report found that five inspectors general — those at the departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture, State and Treasury, and the Environmental Protection Agency — would see their funding reduced. Six others would see funding increases that do not keep pace with increases in their agency-wide budgets, leaving them with fewer resources relative to the number of programs and taxpayer dollars they are tasked with overseeing. Inspectors general receive less than 1 percent of an agency’s budget; the new proposal would shrink that figure to less than 0.075 percent.

At least six inspectors general have stated that these cuts would damage their ability to provide meaningful oversight. This poses a threat to government transparency and efficiency. In the past year alone, inspector general reports have evaluated the federal response to disasters such as Hurricane Maria; issued recommendations to the EPA on how to prevent a repeat of what happened in Flint, Mich.; and exposed details of improper spending by the heads of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services. This function crosses partisan lines: During the Obama administration, inspectors general revealed failures at the Secret Service, Transportation Security Administration and State Department, to name just a few examples.

Beyond their oversight role, inspectors general have the potential to save taxpayers billions of dollars through their audits and investigations. A 2016 report to Congress from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency suggests that for every dollar spent on their offices, agencies see an estimated return of $17 from funding that is used more efficiently and effectively. Their work to prevent waste and mismanagement would be particularly important if the Trump administration undertakes its plan to restructure the federal government.

This administration is not the first to cut funding for inspectors general. But the scope and scale of these cuts — at a moment when many agencies are responding to new challenges and several high-profile staffers have reportedly misused taxpayer dollars — is concerning. Inspectors general can fulfill their role as independent watchdogs only if they have adequate resources. If the White House truly wanted to eliminate federal mismanagement, it would instead shore up funding for these offices and fill the four inspector general positions that are vacant.