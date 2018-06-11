Regarding the June 8 editorial “Erasing guns from gun violence”:

Talking about gun violence without talking about guns is like talking about lung cancer without talking about smoking.

Such a deflection by gun apologists isn’t just stonewalling against tighter laws; it is part of an ongoing effort to shift the onus of preventing school shootings in particular from policymakers and the weapons industry to everyone else.

We need to “harden” our schools to make them like jails, some say, because they’re “soft targets.” Police need to staff metal detectors and secure entrances; students need to cozy up to brooding classmates; teachers and staff need to spot potential killers; counselors need to exorcise the violence out of students; and teachers who’ve been clamoring for better resources need to be afforded guns instead.

For some folks, lockdown drills and a dystopian police state that also embraces vigilantism are simply the price of freedom.

Should a school still be attacked, these same policymakers and activists can then blame the school for not doing enough — when teens will still have easy access to weapons.

We need our lawmakers to stand up to gun violence so our children won’t have to.

Mike Fox, Charlottesville

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her school safety commission’s decision to focus on an amorphous “culture of violence” instead of guns stands in stark contrast to the current White House television ad campaign to stop opioid abuse among youths. While the former effort is vague, self- ­limiting and destined to produce equally nebulous results, the latter, which bears the imprimatur of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is specific, targeted, vivid, graphic and, at times, stomach-churning in its realism.

The contradiction is not entirely Ms. DeVos’s fault. When it comes to guns, the Trump administration consistently speaks loudly while carrying a very small stick. When the federal government wanted to limit smoking deaths, it targeted the tobacco industry and smokers. In seeking to stop the epidemic of overdose deaths from opioids, it is also working both sides: scaring straight youthful offenders while going after those who manufacture, distribute and overprescribe the drugs they abuse. But when it comes to gun violence, the administration focuses on just half the equation — “bad guys” and their questionable mental health — while willfully ignoring the production, distribution and easy acquisition of the lethal instruments they use.

Perhaps we should be grateful that Ms. Conway is not limiting her anti-drug efforts to an ambiguous and ineffectual condemnation of a culture of addiction. Indeed, her campaign takes as its model the government’s earlier successful fight to limit smoking deaths. If the campaign to reduce youthful opioid abuse works while the number of school shootings continues to rise, we may just be able to figure out at least one reason.

Gregory Adams, Herndon