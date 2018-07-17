Isn’t it interesting, only three weeks after the Poor People’s Campaign rallies, our (possibly) billionaire president announces that only a “few” of us are actually poor [“President declares poverty defeated,” front page, July 15]?

I find it horrifying that a quarter-million of us meets anyone’s definition of extreme poverty, although I’d attribute less political rhetoric to the assessment by the United Nations.

Until “$2.00 A Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America” by Kathryn J. Edin and H. Luke Shaefer is mentioned on “Fox & Friends,” our famously non-reading president will have no idea that poverty really exists and he will not grasp the difficulties of finding interview- and work-appropriate clothing at affordable prices even in thrift stores, then negotiating second-rate transit to arrive on time for jobs that often don’t pay a living wage and don’t necessarily keep to a schedule of work.

Just another day of cheap statements by folks who don’t live like the rest of us.

Deborah Wagner, Frederick

Great news! Few Americans are truly poor — only about 3 percent of the population. It must be true. The White House said so. No fake news there! Now we can cut out or cut back on many of the War on Poverty programs and give some relief to the top 1 percent who have been sacrificing all these years.

For the White House Council of Economic Advisers to report that we have reduced poverty by 90 percent since the War on Poverty was declared in 1964 is to use math that is biased — and feels inhumane.

The national poverty line in our country is approximately $25,000 for a family of four. Yet even with this extremely low line , more than 43 million Americans live in poverty, or 12.7 percent of the population, according to the Census Bureau. The claim that only 3 percent of the population is living in true poverty is a gross distortion.

This report will hurt people in poverty across our nation. If we have succeeded in the War on Poverty, the thinking will go, then anyone still in it must not be trying. Believing this report is anywhere close to the truth will also make it easy to change or further cut benefits that are much needed as part of the ascension out of poverty for individuals and families. This is part of why the report is so irresponsible.

The pain of seeing this headline lies in knowing how false the narrative is and how far from success we are in this war. Ironically, an appropriately strong response by people across the country can reignite the war and set us on a course to truly accomplish its mission.

Mark Bergel, Silver Spring

The writer is head of A Wider Circle,

a nonprofit dedicated to helping

children and adults rise out of poverty.