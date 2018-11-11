As President Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta, a White House aide takes the microphone from him during a news conference in the White House on Nov. 7. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Regarding the Nov. 9 front-page article “Did White House cross a propaganda line?”:

Is there a line to cross? Propaganda in itself is misinformation. Can you double down on that? Anyway, this president does not seem to be able to answer easy questions truthfully and seems to need staffers to rudely interrupt and attack the media by forcefully taking away a microphone while he responds to a question by saying “fake news.” What part of any question can be fake news? One can be misinformed when asking a question, but did this reporter not ask the president to explain his own information?

This behavior makes it look as if democracy has already died. Where are the checks and balances people talk about?

Sandor Slager, Washington