Regarding the May 18 Politics & the Nation article “White House survey raises concerns over free speech”:

Aside from the threat to free speech posed by the “new White House campaign to collect stories about alleged instances of political bias” on social media platforms, the survey tweeted to followers follows a typical cultlike behavior. Cult leaders are known for techniques that keep followers in line — they control the narrative (“WITCH HUNT! FAKE NEWS!”), they keep their followers off balance (too many examples to count), and they create an “us against them” environment. What better way for President Trump to reinforce this environment than to engage his followers in exposing the evil social media platforms? This dangerous behavior both creates the threat and then allows his followers to feel as though they are a part of the solution. It’s a brilliant and destructive maneuver that should be called out for what it is: a manipulation of the power of the presidency and the White House to change the very fabric of democracy.

Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington