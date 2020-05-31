And here at home, will he be indicting New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who forced nursing homes to take coronavirus patients; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who urged everyone to go out in his city; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in late February strolled through San Francisco’s Chinatown? Justice is supposed to be blind, but journalists are not. Please get some glasses that let you see the whole picture, not just the left side.

Tom Hafer, Arlington

Thanks to Eugene Robinson for putting into words the many feelings that I and members of the other 100,000 families who have lost loved ones have endured as this pandemic has ground on. On May 22, my father, Jerry Denney, an Army veteran and retired federal employee, died from covid-19. Memorial Day weekend, while President Trump played golf, spread hurtful conspiracy theories and insulted political rivals on Twitter, my family struggled with grief.

I hold no hope that my words will have any impact on Mr. Trump. I do hope they will reach others in the administration and Congress. I hope that seeing names and hearing from grieving families will spur them to commit themselves to putting politics and partisanship aside and doing all they can to move our country safely and expeditiously out of the current situation.

Will someone please step into the huge void of leadership at the national level, work across party lines and with scientific experts to develop and implement real programs to address the pandemic and show empathy and support for the families who have lost loved ones? Until someone does, our nation can only hope that another 100,000 people don’t have to die before tangible action is taken to slow and ultimately end this unnecessary loss of life.

Charles Denney, Arlington

On May 27, we marked the passing of 100,000 people in our country from covid-19. So far, there has been no public or official commemoration of the tragic toll this pandemic has cost us in human life, in grief for families and friends, in the national psyche. Again, we are left to our own ways of dealing, of mourning. Our way is to tie a black ribbon on the front of our home to memorialize the loss of so many, so much.