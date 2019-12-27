And while making exaggerated claims that windmills reduce home values, Mr. Trump might want to speak with farmers who receive thousands of dollars per turbine.

Finally, while expressing sympathy for bird kills, he should also ask mothers of asthmatic children living near coal plants how they feel about administration efforts to increase coal burning.

Alan Miller, Rockville

President Trump has reminded us that he has not abandoned his mission to challenge the scientific community’s consensus on climate change and on reversing more than 40 years of bipartisan efforts to protect the environment.

As part of the president’s crusade against international efforts to address global warming and carbon emissions, Mr. Trump is promoting a specious and unscientific argument that absurdly impugns the safety of windmills and even the inconvenience of multiple toilet flushes.

Unquestionably, Mr. Trump has affirmed through a combination of illogical rhetoric and executive orders the dismantling of institutionalized environmental protection that has been a hallmark of responsible presidential leadership for more than four decades.

The president’s ignorance of science and his injection of politics into environmental policy are a dangerous combination that should concern all Americans. Hopefully, competent leadership will again emerge to reverse Mr. Trump’s damage before it is too late.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.

