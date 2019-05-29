As I read the May 25 Metro article “Priest assails letter on gay marriages,” about the posting by Monsignor Edward J. Filardi, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bethesda, in the Sunday bulletin, I just shook my head in dismay. I went to a Catholic high school (the now-defunct Ursuline Academy), and I give money annually to the order of nuns who taught me. I initially did this to help support those nuns who were my teachers. Most of them are dead now, but I continue to support the order because I have always said it is the women who will lead us out of this abyss in the Catholic Church. I firmly believe we need more clearheaded and sensible thinking like that evidenced by Sister Mary Berchmans. I might start donating to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School.

Ann C. Forquer, Arlington