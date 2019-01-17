Regarding the Jan. 17 front-page article “Citing bias, Jewish women weigh attending D.C. march”:

There is no room for anti-Semitism or racism in our social-justice movements, but we must recognize that we all have much work to do to combat anti-Semitism and racism. Jews in the United States have proudly worn as a badge of honor our participation in the fight for civil rights. But do we think that movement was free of racist and anti-Semitic sentiments?

The accusations of anti-Semitism in the Women’s March are being used to undermine a powerful resistance movement that is taking on President Trump and white supremacy. Critiques of the Women’s March should be made with compassion, as true allies and partners, with an assumption of good faith, an awareness of our capacity to do harm and an appreciation of the importance of a broad, strong, intersectional movement.

I will be marching proudly with Jewish Voice for Peace, heeding the call of Jewish women of color to take a strong stand against the real dangers we all face — carrying on the Jewish tradition of standing and marching for justice.

Alison J. Glick, Silver Spring