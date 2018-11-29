Women’s March co-chairs, from left, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez appear on stage during the launch of the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” voter registration tour at Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nev. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Teresa Shook, the founder of the Women’s March, called for Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and other Women’s March co-chairs to step down because they “allowed anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful rhetoric to become part of their platform” [“Farrakhan ties upend Women’s March,” news, Nov. 22]. Ms. Sarsour responded by releasing a statement saying they should have been “clearer in helping people understand . . . our commitment to fighting anti-semitism.” Ms. Sarsour missed the point. It is their active engagement in anti-Semitism, not merely their unwillingness to fight it, that is abhorrent.

When Ms. Mallory and Ms. Sarsour spew medieval canards about Jews, that’s anti-Semitism. When Ms. Mallory refers to Louis Farrakhan as the greatest of all time, despite the years of hate speech he has aimed at Jews, that’s anti-Semitism. The words and actions of Ms. Sarsour, Ms. Mallory and other co-chairs embody the very bigotry, narrow-mindedness and prejudice the Women’s March had hoped to combat.

Lynn C. Koss, Fayetteville, N.Y.