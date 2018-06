Telemundo soccer commentator Andrés Cantor, famous for his goal call, in Miami in March. (Angel Valentin/For The Washington Post)

Why do the Sports section TV listings for the World Cup show only the Fox schedule?

Telemundo is also showing games over the air, yet I see not a whisper of that in the listings.

Not all Post readers have cable TV, and not all readers speak only English. This omission does not show The Post in a good light.

Ian Glen, Vienna