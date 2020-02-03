At a time when our post-World War II democratic, capitalist, Western model is under attack by autocratic, state-dominated economies and internal strains, income inequality is increasing and environmental degradation threatens the viability of our planet, the World Economic Forum has unmatched convening power to create a dialogue to address these challenges, with 3,000 global leaders in the corporate, labor, technology, civic society, academic, journalistic, artistic and governmental worlds interacting in ways they could not anywhere else. It highlights the latest developments in every field of human endeavor.

The theme was “stakeholder capitalism for a cohesive and sustainable world” with a manifesto calling upon corporations to serve not only their shareholders but also their employees, supply chains and society as a whole. The dominant emphasis was on addressing climate change, with corporations taking specific commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

AD

AD

The World Economic Forum must depend upon governments, especially the United States, to achieve its goals but plays an indispensable role in creating an action agenda.

Stuart E. Eizenstat, Washington