Let the world see that the Senate is a mature, responsible and moral body filled with members who take their oaths and duty seriously.
Steven M. Gruskin, Annapolis
As we approach the historic trial of the impeachment of our president, we should be cautioned by the words of Reinhold Niebuhr from his 1952 book, “The Irony of American History”:
“If we should perish, the ruthlessness of the foe would be only the secondary cause of the disaster. The primary cause would be that the strength of a giant nation was directed by eyes too blind to see all of the hazards of the struggle; and the blindness would be induced not by some accident of nature or history, but by hatred and vainglory.”
It’s not by bitterness and partisan gamesmanship that our democratic system will prevail. But, rather, by seeking the truth in honest deliberation and unselfish circumspection.
Andy Sale, Harrisonburg, Va.