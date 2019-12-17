Senators’ oaths obligate them to conduct a real trial, not the farce suggested recently by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) when he said, “We all know how it’s going to end” [“House panel approves Trump charges,” front page, Dec. 14].

For months now, the GOP has suggested (despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary) that there is zero evidence to impeach. A trial is designed to bring the facts out. Let’s hear from the witnesses who thus far have been blocked by the president. If, after all the facts are gathered, a majority of senators decide against removal, then so be it. But to deny the American people (and the world) an opportunity to see and hear all of the facts is a dereliction of duty and sworn oath. It will reflect badly not only on the senators but also on the country and the very nature of our democracy.

Let the world see that the Senate is a mature, responsible and moral body filled with members who take their oaths and duty seriously.

Steven M. Gruskin, Annapolis

As we approach the historic trial of the impeachment of our president, we should be cautioned by the words of Reinhold Niebuhr from his 1952 book, “The Irony of American History”:

“If we should perish, the ruthlessness of the foe would be only the secondary cause of the disaster. The primary cause would be that the strength of a giant nation was directed by eyes too blind to see all of the hazards of the struggle; and the blindness would be induced not by some accident of nature or history, but by hatred and vainglory.”

It’s not by bitterness and partisan gamesmanship that our democratic system will prevail. But, rather, by seeking the truth in honest deliberation and unselfish circumspection.

Andy Sale, Harrisonburg, Va.