For months now, the GOP has suggested (despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary) that there is zero evidence to impeach. A trial is designed to bring the facts out. Let’s hear from the witnesses who thus far have been blocked by the president. If, after all the facts are gathered, a majority of senators decide against removal, then so be it. But to deny the American people (and the world) an opportunity to see and hear all of the facts is a dereliction of duty and sworn oath. It will reflect badly not only on the senators but also on the country and the very nature of our democracy.