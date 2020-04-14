Unfortunately, we’re not trying to make it to a particular date, but to an unknown day when the coronavirus is under control. So the only answer a responsible policymaker can offer at this point is “We’ll reopen when it’s safe.”

AD

Yes, I can hear you crying, but when will that be? Unfortunately, I can’t give you a when. But I can offer you a why and a how.

AD

Why we’ll lift the restrictions is clear: We’ll do it because the virus can be controlled by less-stringent means. Which brings us to the how: We’ll relax when, in addition to mask-wearing and scrupulous hand-washing, three new conditions are met.

First, the viral transmission rate must fall until, on average, each infectious person isn’t infecting one other person. In epidemiological jargon, the reproduction rate (R0, or R-naught) of covid-19 must fall below 1.

However, the R0 is partly a function of how many others a sick person comes into contact with. Right now, it’s not many, which is why the epidemic seems to be slowing. Unfortunately, if we all go back to acting as though it’s Jan. 15, the R0 will soar back above 2, and our exertions will have been for nothing. So we’ll want to err on the side of being a little late rather than too early, because too early gives us the worst of both worlds: nasty recession combined with lots of fatalities.

AD

AD

Getting the timing right also means having the public health infrastructure ready to keep new infections low by identifying new cases, tracing everyone they’ve been in contact with and isolating those people, too.

So our second criterion is the capacity to do widespread surveillance (of viruses, not people). That probably means a combination of policies: making covid-19 testing, for both active infections and antibodies, a standard part of medical care; setting up random testing programs in every sizable community; and making voluntary testing easy and free. We’ll need not just lots of swabs and reagents and lab equipment, but also people to do the testing and explain the results.

Third, we must be able to act on positives swiftly: quarantine not just the sick person but also everyone they’ve come in contact with, so that the virus doesn’t have the opportunity to spread.

AD

AD

Technological solutions, such as apps that detect when another phone is near yours, can help. But we’ll have to build and staff a whole new public health infrastructure to track people down and notify them about exposure. We should also explore providing voluntary quarantine centers where the mildly ill can pass their isolation pleasantly without infecting roommates or family. Luckily, we seem to have a lot of fairly nice surplus hotel rooms at the moment.

When the number of new cases has fallen, and we have the tools to keep it low, we can start to gradually lift restrictions — for example, allowing restaurants to reopen at half their normal capacity, or reopening schools but keeping kids to a single teacher in a single classroom. This will have to happen in fits and starts, relaxing some restrictions, carefully watching for signs of outbreaks and tightening up again where necessary.

That’s probably not what you were hoping to hear. What you wanted me to tell you was that in a few weeks, at most, you could go back to your old life. But the government didn’t take your old life; the virus did. The government can’t give it back, except by containing covid-19.

AD

AD

So the important question is not “When is the government going to lift the restrictions?” but “When is the government going to have the testing and tracing infrastructure that can let us go about our lives without being afraid?” For those of us who are sick of just sitting at home and waiting, a third question might be even more important: “How can I help the government do what it needs to?”

Two answers to that question: “By supporting politicians who propose solutions instead of days on the calendar” and “By staying close to home now, without complaining or cheating even a little, so that we can all knock R0 down to size as quickly as possible.”

If we all come up with the same answer, and act on it, we can probably start coming out of our shells in the next month or so. Better yet, we might avoid having to retreat back to them almost as quickly as we came out.

AD

AD