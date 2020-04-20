But the article stopped short of touching on the serious misgivings, held by the opposition conservative party and its supporters, about the dark consequences of the elections. They fear that the ruling left-leaning party will become more aggressive in pursuing populist and socialist policies calling for tighter state control over the free-market economy and weakening prosecutors’ independent functioning. They also fear its policy to seek improved relations with North Korea may lead to damaging the country’s security based on the long-standing alliance with the United States.
Chulsoo Chin, Silver Spring