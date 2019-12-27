“The question is whether in our critical moments the better angels of our nature respond to our authentic ideals. For there is abroad in this land today a very different spirit contending for the soul of our people. The original American has had for a central idea, as Lincoln said at Gettysburg, that America was an experiment of consequence to all mankind and that, primarily, the influence of America was its example. The new spirit among us is imperious and assumes that our influence is measured by our money and our power.”