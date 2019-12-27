The Dec. 26 editorial “The end of free trade?,” which concluded that our approach is “might makes right,” triggered a reaction. I’ve been cleaning out old photos and letters in preparation for a move in a couple of months, and I found an undated clipping from, I think, the New York Herald Tribune. It was Walter Lippmann’s take on the death of Adlai Stevenson, making it likely to have been from sometime in July 1965. Musing on Stevenson’s life and comparing him to Lincoln, Lippmann wrote:

“The question is whether in our critical moments the better angels of our nature respond to our authentic ideals. For there is abroad in this land today a very different spirit contending for the soul of our people. The original American has had for a central idea, as Lincoln said at Gettysburg, that America was an experiment of consequence to all mankind and that, primarily, the influence of America was its example. The new spirit among us is imperious and assumes that our influence is measured by our money and our power.”

Oh, dear. We seem to be repeating ourselves, but, unquestioningly, with potentially far greater consequences.

Lucia S. Hatch, Washington