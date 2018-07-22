School teachers and administrators fire guns during a three-day firearms course sponsored by FASTER Colorado at Flatrock Training Center in Commerce City, Colo., last month. (Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the July 19 Metro article “Lee County set to be first in Virginia to arm school employees”:

This development is the worst possible reaction to the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. More guns in the hands of civilians, coupled with open- or concealed-carry laws and no “red flag” gun laws, is a recipe for ongoing tragedy. The only supporters of this plan are the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers.

Have we learned nothing from 20 years of tragedy from gun violence? Maybe the Second Amendment can be modified to make gun ownership a privilege, and not a right, like health care, in our pursuit of happiness.

Pat Ranney, Millersville