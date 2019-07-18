The first and most obvious response to the July 15 front-page article “Icon of wildness is caged, commodified” is that the wrong animals are in cages. Wild animals must be released to the wild or placed with legitimate zoos or sanctuaries. The wealthy humans, for whom the wild animals are just expensive toys, should be behind bars and fined enough to support worthy causes.

My only question is, who is worse: the people who keep the animals, the people who buy and sell them for profit or the so-called trophy hunters? To coin a phrase: Lock ’em up.

John Fay, Wheaton

Read more letters to the editor.