I read the Nov. 2 news article “Cameroon’s trade benefits revoked over abuse claims” with dismay and disappointment over the use of a Clinton-era policy of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to provide accessibility and preferential opportunity to some African countries’ goods entering the U.S. market. But, interestingly and unfortunately, President Trump has weaponized and turned the AGOA into an economic instrument to intervene, ameliorate and solve a political crisis in Cameroon. Why has Mr. Trump not employed and given meaningful diplomacy a chance to play out before the stringent approach to force the hands of President Paul Biya and his administration, which have governed Cameroon for 37 years? Mr. Biya, an octogenarian in his seventh term as president, is considered an absentee president, out of the loop of governance and decision-making in Cameroon.