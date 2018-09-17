The Sept. 15 Metro article “Man held in 2010-11 rape cases,” which reported the arrest of a suspect in the heinous rape attacks against two elderly women in Montgomery County, said the attacks “rattled both women.”

Excuse me? “Rattled”? These women endured what has to be one of the most terrifying experiences a person can endure, had the guts to call police — one even had the courage to talk about her experience with a reporter — and the best the article can offer is “rattled”?

How people endure the many astonishing and cruel traumas of our day, I don’t know. I honor and deeply respect them. Their towering courage and strength deserve the best support our community can provide.

Henry Strong, Potomac