Unfortunately, I agree with the premise of Margaret Sullivan’s Aug. 6 Style column, “As papers dwindle, local news is hit hard.” Who is reading local news besides regular subscribers such as myself? It’s like screaming in a gale, where the scream is muted by the sound of the winds: Who is hearing it? Certainly not those who are not print readers or those who, because of the “intelligence” of Web browsers that tailor individuals’ news feeds only to what they regularly read, are selectively presented a one-dimensional context of what is happening around them through search-engine algorithms.

This is what I call the zombie era of news consumption, when no critical analysis or thought is being given by the reader to “news” items that are being presented to them, and in turn this stuff is being regurgitated verbatim by these zombie-news readers.

Peter Myo Khin, Silver Spring