Regarding the Sept. 24 Metro article “ ‘Climate rebels’ snarl D.C. traffic” and Petula Dvorak’s related column, “Climate protesters make us stop — and think”:

Actions taken by the “climate rebels” in the District on Sept. 23 not only did nothing to negatively impact those decision-makers in the pockets of the fossil-fuel industry, but they also were in ideological opposition to the very problem these protesters are combating. “The guy sitting there, alone in traffic, drumming his steering wheel,” whom Ms. Dvorak identifies as the No. 1 villain to our environment, had to sit in traffic more than an hour more that day. Multiply that by tens of thousands of commuters who experienced the same delay, and you have a severe escalation to the “micro-contribution” of gas emissions. Halting traffic and causing drivers to remain on the road longer exacerbates the harmful impact to our environment. Instead of causing chaos for just one day, they should spend more time and energy promoting public transportation such as Metro trains and buses and bike-shares. We can reduce inefficient car commuting by shifting D.C. culture to one that is friendlier to public transit. The inconvenience of taking public transportation outweighs the inconvenience of intentionally producing citywide gridlock.

Mario Louis Lento, Washington

