The March 4 front-page article “In Calif. water crisis, desert is latest battleground” gave the false impression that the water project touted by the Cadiz water company is viable and would help solve California’s water issues. The U.S. Geological Survey has repeatedly said the aquifer’s natural recharge rate is only 2,000 to 10,000 acre-feet per year, which the National Park Service and peer-reviewed scientific studies have confirmed — well below Cadiz’s inflated rate of 32,000 acre-feet. If Cadiz pumped 16.3 billion gallons of water from the Mojave Desert annually, it could quickly drain the aquifer and decimate a region that adds billions of dollars to California’s economy through tourism and recreation. That’s a huge price to supply only enough water for less than 1 percent of the state’s population.

The problems with Cadiz go beyond irreversible environmental harms. Cadiz still hasn’t explained how it would remove harmful chemicals, including cancer-causing chromium-6, from its water before it reaches the Colorado River Aqueduct, which supplies water to 19 million Californians.

California needs to modernize its water infrastructure. But we can get there by investing in sustainable and viable options such as water recycling and desalination, not a scheme to profit off public resources.

Dianne Feinstein, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents California in the U.S. Senate.

The Cadiz water-privatization scheme would destroy an ecosystem to feed urban sprawl while developers counted their money. The article “In Calif. water crisis, desert is latest battleground” described the spectacular beauty of one of the nation’s most fragile landscapes and what we stand to lose if a few investors get their way. Draining an ancient aquifer created in the Pleistocene is the least sustainable way for California to solve its ongoing water woes. The last thing we should be doing, in the face of advancing climate change, is sucking water out of one of the driest deserts on Earth to fill pools and water lawns in Southern California. California needs sustainable water use and water management, not another private water-mining and pipeline project that devastates irreplaceable wildlife and wild places.

Ileene Anderson, Los Angeles

The writer is a senior scientist and public lands deserts director at the Center for Biological Diversity.