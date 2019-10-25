MORE YOUNG people would increase their earnings if they were able to complete a four-year college degree, and American society as a whole would benefit from this enhancement of human capital. But while 69 percent of high school graduates at least start postsecondary education, only about half of them eventually get a B.A. or equivalent. This gap between aspiration and performance is partly due to the price of higher education; a host of proposals from Democratic presidential candidates to make college free, or at least “debt-free,” seeks to address the situation. The problem, as always, is the cost, to government, of these plans, and the possibility that programs will spend billions bolstering “affordability” not only for the needy but for many upper-middle and upper-income families who could get by without taxpayer help.