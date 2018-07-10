A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child while surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border near McAllen, Tex. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Mark L. Schneider’s excellent July 9 op-ed, “273,000 child separations? It’s possible,” should be a wake-up call. Who in his right mind would argue that “normal” conditions have returned to Haiti, Honduras and El Salvador? “Fake news,” indeed.

Beyond the moral argument of keeping hundreds of thousands of hard-working families together, each one of these children could easily become a ward of the state at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per child. Mr. Schneider’s call to rescind the cancellation of temporary protected status was a thoughtful suggestion that should be heeded for ethical and economic reasons.

Frank Sullivan, Charlottesville