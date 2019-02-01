A New England Patriots fan is photographed Friday sitting inside a Patriots helmet at the NFL Experience in the Georgia World Congress Center ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Columnist

Super Bowl Sunday finds America on the couch, a hundred million derrières, give or take a few million, settled into perhaps 30 million or 40 million sofas, once you discount the barstools and tavern banquettes. How appropriate. The couch is where one goes for psychoanalysis, after all — and football has become a sort of national Rorschach test, a star-spangled inkblot.

What pops to mind when you hear the phrase “national anthem?” How about “halftime show?” “Roger Goodell?” “Concussion?”

Tell us, New Orleans, about this recurring nightmare of yours. You’re all alone in an empty field of green, you say? Bathed in a sense of well-being, when out of the blue, something knocks you flat? And now you’re sinking in an ocean, surrounded by lifeboats — but no matter how loudly you shout, no one notices?

Diagnosis: severe recent trauma. It seems the New Orleans Saints came within a single play of this Super Bowl. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams will take the field in Atlanta. The Rams won the NFC title only after referees failed to see a foul so blatant that the Chinese discerned it from the dark side of the moon. Scientists found Bigfoot in Tibet last week and the first thing he grunted was, “How did they miss that call?”

The Rams will play a scrappy bunch of never-say-die . . . oh, who are we kidding? They’re playing the New England Patriots, of course. New England has appeared in eight Super Bowls since 2002. This is their third in a row and their fourth in the past five. Maybe the Patriots aren’t Jungian archetypes of entitlement (though maybe they are). But no one would be surprised if Russian hackers leaked stolen diaries proving that team owner Robert Kraft booked his suite for this game back in 2013. Saying New England is in the Super Bowl is like saying sugar is in Cap’n Crunch.

When the Patriots’ team jet rolled to a stop in Georgia, through the exit door glided the only man for whom playing James Bond would be a comedown. Quarterback Tom Brady has shampoo-commercial hair, a chin dimple worthy of Dudley Do-Right and teeth so straight and white they must be Legos. He keeps himself in excellent condition, which not only pleases his supermodel wife but also allows him to excel in the NFL after his 40th birthday, when most of his peers are hawking Hyundais.

Naturally, America hates him.

The great defensive lineman, philosopher and humorist Alex Karras once explained to author George Plimpton his “simple hatred of quarterbacks,” and thus spoke for generations of hod-carrying, cold-calling, smelter-feeding and pencil-pushing Americans. That we working stiffs need our heroes does not mean we have to like them.

“I see them as ‘goodies,’ ” Karras said, “people who’ve had music lessons and a barber who calls them ‘Master Harry,’ and they go on to Eastern colleges and talk snuffy, and their hair is groomed flat against their heads, and they have these thin, delicate noses, and they take their girls on picnics with big straw hampers to hold the dishes.”

The American psyche seems to toggle between populism and plutocracy, between Sinclair Lewis and Ayn Rand. Cheering for Brady and the Patriots has a very Randian feel, as if power were the outer sign of inner virtue.

On the other hand, can the Twittering socialists of today’s populist left find happiness rooting for the Rams? Where’s the social justice in winning a title through the temporary blindness of referees? Have we forgotten Hurricane Katrina and the suffering souls of New Orleans so quickly?

One wonders whether it’s possible to de-escalate the Super Bowl — to let some of the ballyhoo leak from the balloon until nothing remains but buoyant excellence. Gladys Knight possesses the self-effacing genius that could give us a national anthem for everyone. Can we set aside the polarization long enough to hear her do it? At halftime, can we appreciate Adam Levine of Maroon 5 as a hyper-efficient pop factory without asking that he produce politics, too?

Might we enjoy the wit and craft of the commercials without going full Foucault on them? A laugh, maybe a tear — but please, not a seminar. And most of all, could we find our way back to a simpler love of this complex, explosive, imperfect game?

There are many good reasons to turn against football, starting with 110 damaged brains out of 111 donated for study by deceased former NFL players. But as long as the game continues, let’s take it for what it is — a compelling jumble of opposites. The psychosis of our time demands that everything be this or that, one side or the other, either-or.

Football is both-and: subtlety and brutality, solo and ensemble, ballet and beast, peril and escape, not-quite and just-barely, failure and success. So much like life itself.

