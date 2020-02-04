Colbert I. King made an interesting point in his Feb. 1 op-ed, “This Black History Month, let’s focus on the present.” However, I opine that he did not go back far enough in history to support his premise. Nearly 300 years ago, in the early part of the 18th century, a group of families from Maryland and Virginia migrated to the eastern shores of North Carolina in search of new farmland, establishing the community of Harlowe.

In the latter part of the 18th century, the American Revolution began. The settlers in Harlowe were mostly farmers and were free men. They chose to send 14 of their men, who volunteered to fight in the revolution for freedom from the British. They fought in the battles around New York and New Jersey, including Valley Forge, where the American army was born.

This is the type of black history that gets lost or is never mentioned about the accomplishments of people of color during the formative years of our country.

Bill Ritchie, Clinton