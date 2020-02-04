In the latter part of the 18th century, the American Revolution began. The settlers in Harlowe were mostly farmers and were free men. They chose to send 14 of their men, who volunteered to fight in the revolution for freedom from the British. They fought in the battles around New York and New Jersey, including Valley Forge, where the American army was born.
This is the type of black history that gets lost or is never mentioned about the accomplishments of people of color during the formative years of our country.
Bill Ritchie, Clinton