The April 24 editorial “The wrong answer to student debt” stated that the proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “to eliminate vast quantities of student debt and make public universities tuition-free” would cost $1.25 trillion over 10 years, which the editorial rejected because of the nation’s other financial needs. However, the costs of the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations have been estimated at $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years. Why don’t we abolish the Trump tax breaks and use the savings for paying off the student debt? The Post generally seems to frequently argue against social programs such as universal health care and free higher education that many other Western nations find a way to afford. The Post should ask itself why.

David Nicholas, Oakton

With all the focus on the need to bring down the cost of postsecondary education, more attention should be given to community colleges. A two-year program would be much more manageable in terms of extending free tuition. It would be a great “leg up” move and would, hopefully, cut the price of college significantly while more steps are taken to lower the price of getting a bachelor’s degree at traditional four-year institutions.

Sharon Miken, Lewes, Del.