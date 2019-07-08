Regarding the July 3 front-page article “Virginia session is about control — of guns and of the legislature”:

The special session of the Virginia General Assembly is about passing gun-safety laws. Virginians know each law by itself will not stop all the mass shootings, but they will begin the process. If one law saves one life, that is enough. The article quoted Sen. William R. DeSteph Jr. (R-Virginia Beach) as saying Virginia’s one-gun-per-month purchase limit did not “prevent anything.” That law was proved to have cut down on gun trafficking to New York by 71 percent and Massachusetts by 72 percent, according to the Giffords Law Center. That law saved lives. Mr. DeSteph’s misrepresentation of red-flag laws has already been proved wrong, with Maryland’s having stopped at least three school shootings. These pro-gun lies are all the Virginia Republicans have. Mr. DeSteph said, “I don’t know how to solve it.” Well, move over, because the Democrats do.

Peggy Pridemore, Vienna

Read more letters to the editor.