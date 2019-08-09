In her touching Aug. 4 Sunday Opinion essay, “What Will Hurd’s departure means for Republicans,” Megan McArdle wrote about Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), who decided not to seek reelection in 2020. Despite her open-minded commentary, I was disappointed she chose to speculate from her “#NeverTrump” position and make it about his being Republican.

From my equally subjective perspective, I think people run for office hoping to make positive change for this country but returnto their constituents time and again with nothing to show for their efforts. Who could blame them if they don’t want to run again? Ms. McArdle said it’s about losing the election; I think it’s about losing spirit. Unlike the rest of us, they can’t mute the television or stop reading the paper for a little relief. They live every day realizing that today’s partisan identity politics are making Congress, and them, ineffective.

Maybe Mr. Hurd just wants to go home because he is ”quietly and endearingly” moderate and competent and feels out of place on the Washington battlefield. Maybe he’s just tired of being in the fray. Your guess is as good as mine, or Ms. McArdle’s.

Jan T. McCarthy, Keswick, Va.

