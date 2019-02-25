The Feb. 20 front-page article “Adding a serving of compassion” described who we are as Americans: providing extraordinary protection measures with increased medical staff on the border. A humanitarian approach to migrants, such as a 14-year-old boy who was alone, has by far been our country’s stance toward those not just seeking refuge but also running for their lives. National security for these people? There is no hope that President Trump would ever understand that. An occasional criminal in the mix? Does that change our many years of welcoming the suffering, destitute and persecuted?

Carol Sikkelee, Alexandria