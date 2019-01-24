Robert J. Samuelson should be thanked for moving in the right direction on climate change [“Global warming forever?,” op-ed, Jan. 21]. A carbon tax would discourage negative behavior and allow the market, engineers, capitalism and venture capitalists to determine the positive. Tapping into the available intellectual capital would drive more technological evolution than many realize.

I joined the Internet industry in 1991. Then, routers were new. The fastest router in the world was the Wellfleet Backbone Node at 50 Mbps. The fastest routers in the world now tout 96 Tbps, which is 2 million times faster. The market drove this innovation. We should not expect similar gains, but unleashing venture capitalists and engineers on a problem can work wonders. Do not think statically; think dynamically. There are many potential solutions that the market will determine. We also can tax “CO2 units of production” to force the Chinese and others to also move along.

James Vanderzon, Chevy Chase

Robert J. Samuelson’s apparent acceptance of the continued march toward a much more hostile world for future generations reflected a lack of imagination and unwillingness to consider the potential for revamping the existing economic system.

Solar panels on rooftops of public, commercial and residential buildings and wind turbines replacing oil rigs off and on shore have the potential to rapidly transition the energy sector to renewables. A food system that reduces waste, promotes organic practices and makes vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts and legumes more affordable than sodas, french fries and red meat could be healthier and more environmentally friendly. We can move away from our throwaway culture in favor of durability and zero waste. Easy, convenient public transportation and walkable/bikeable communities would reduce emissions and pollution and save consumers the expense and aggravation of owning a car.

There will be losers but mostly the fossil fuel industry, “Big Ag” and other industries that have created this mess, often with government subsidies. Market measures such as a carbon tax can play a role, but policy measures must build the needed infrastructure and assist ordinary citizens as the economy adjusts. There is plenty of room for optimism.

Joan McIntyre, Arlington

I was surprised Robert J. Samuelson’s otherwise realistic assessment of global warming did not mention fusion energy.

MIT hopes to have a small operating fusion energy plant feeding into the grid within about 15 years. This would be momentous for mankind. A low-cost source of clean energy would change our dismal climate prospects substantially, in terms of both prevention and amelioration. The known physics of fusion is not in doubt.

It would help solve the problem of lifting the poor out of poverty and ultimately would help solve the world’s water problems, too, because water molecules are never lost, merely relocated.

It amazes me that the rich nations are not pouring massive public investment into the existential race for fusion energy. If there were ever a technology close to a panacea, this would be it.

Ridley Nelson, Great Falls