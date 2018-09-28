In his Sept. 24 op-ed, “A dissent from scholars on Xinjiang,” Fred Hiatt brought more attention to the reeducation gulag in the Xinjiang region of China. It is true that the unprecedented scale and nature of the recent Chinese government repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have galvanized Western scholars of Xinjiang in unprecedented ways, of which the Xinjiang Initiative is one. However, the trope that an epidemic of self-censorship warps the field is an exaggeration in two ways. First, scholars still publish penetrating research. For example, though Xinjiang is the most sensitive and difficult topic to work on in Chinese studies, at least 10 scholarly books on the region have been published in the past five years, more than in the previous two decades combined. And second, Chinese retaliation is less common than usually thought.

A recent study by Sheena Chestnut Greitens and Rory Truex finally musters data on the issue to conclude that “repressive research experiences are a rare but real phenomenon.” Outright visa banning seldom happens. More common are such problems as access to archives in China or having our work censored in China itself. The problem is thus more one of censorship than “self-censorship.”

Scholars should not be blamed for individual decisions — often made to protect collaborators in China, not for career reasons. Rather, we need support from our institutions — the universities and presses — who collectively are in a much stronger position to push back against Chinese efforts to repress scholarship.

James Millward, Washington