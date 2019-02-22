Regarding Petula Dvorak’s Feb. 19 Metro column, “Small town’s big idea: A new Civil War memorial?”:

I was shocked the first time I drove down Monument Avenue in Richmond, seeing the towering tributes to the leaders of the Confederate rebellion. If, as Winston Churchill said, history is written by the victors, then one must question who won the Civil War, for the history justifying the presence of those statues was surely written by the supposedly vanquished.

In Germany, there is no “Himmler Highway” or “Goering Middle School” or statues of Hitler along the Autobahn. That’s because when the victors of World War II wrote history, there was no public place for those who had fought for genocide. A proper occupation of the “surrendered” Confederacy, and an accurate writing of its history, would have ensured no public place for those who had fought for slavery, either.

Ralph Camilli, Annandale