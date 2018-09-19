Regarding The Post’s Sept. 13 editorial “A moment of reckoning”:

The Post called on the Catholic Church to stop pedophile priests by dropping efforts to block legislation that extends the statute of limitations on sex-abuse offenses, and removing bishops who have not done their duty to stop pedophile priests.

These are laudable objectives in the short run. However, they do not address the deep institutional causes that created the pedophile priest subculture. The missteps are not those of the faithful but of the clerical leadership that mandated only men can be priests, and that all priests in the Roman Catholic Church must remain celibate.

There is no quick fix here. This is a “constitutional” crisis. The laity must rise up to straighten this out. We should pray for all those abused by priests, and also for all those who have been the subject of clerical abuse for centuries.

Robert J. Dotzler, Chesapeake, Va.