Regarding the Sept. 10 Metro article “ ‘Negro Mountain’ signs are removed”:

How saddened I was to read that the signs indicating “Negro Mountain” have been removed from Maryland Interstate 68 and Alt Route 40. I first became aware that there was such a place in the early 1980s, when a 12-year-old black child who was a friend of my two boys told us with great pride that his father had grown up on Negro Mountain.

I was unsure of whether he had the name right, but one day my husband and I came across the “Negro Mountain” sign on a drive through southwestern Pennsylvania. I smiled and thought of the youngster, now a charter boat captain in Florida, and his affection for and pride in the name and the place that his father often spoke of.

There is nothing wrong or demeaning about the word “Negro.” It is historically correct, and the addition of a historical marker would cause many people to stop and learn something about the fascinating history of the area. “Black Hero Mountain” smacks of being a politically correct invention devised to cover up a word that holds no shame and should have been allowed to stand. If “some students” were made uncomfortable” by the sign, perhaps they should reflect on why the word “Negro” has this effect on them.

Maureen Neumann, Rockville

