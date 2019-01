“Monuments Man” James Rorimer, with notepad, supervises U.S. soldiers as they carry paintings down the steps of the castle in Neuschwanstein, Germany in May 1945. (AP/National Archives and Records Administration)

Regarding the Jan. 2 front-page article “Between history and hate: A thin line for Nazi artifacts”:

There is only one good thing to do with these objects. After my mother thought it “historical” to present me with a gold locket inlaid with a ruby swastika as a birthday present one year, I promptly donated it to the Holocaust museum near us.

Dinah Shelton, Falls Church