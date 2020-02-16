Democrats should take a deep breath. True, the month started poorly with the Iowa mess and the mini-bump in President Trump’s approval rating. But the month is February — not July or September. Two states have voted. The out party typically is sorting through a number of potential nominees at this point, so panic is inappropriate. Yes, the president has a strong political base, but most Americans have had enough of his government-by-insult. During the four months from the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to Election Day, there will be time for Democrats to lay aside their differences and seize the chance to send Mr. Trump back to his resorts.