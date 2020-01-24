I had to watch my wife, who had advanced-stage Alzheimer’s disease, be hand-fed when we as a family knew this was not what she would have wanted. Alzheimer’s disease had left her unable to communicate her wishes, and the dedicated and caring facility staff and aides were not able to honor our requests to cease hand-feeding because of current laws. We were told that we could turn down all medical treatments and possibly that would have helped to shorten her life. Perhaps, in the end, it did, but we could not discontinue hand-feeding.