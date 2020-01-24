Regarding the Jan. 21 Health & Science article “Why laws may thwart some directives on dementia”:

I understand the fear being faced by Susan Saran as she approaches the end of her life in an assisted-living facility. To be told that she does not have the right to refuse feeding is cruel on many levels, especially because once she is no longer aware and possibly bed-bound, she may want to refuse those feedings. 

I had to watch my wife, who had advanced-stage Alzheimer’s disease, be hand-fed when we as a family knew this was not what she would have wanted. Alzheimer’s disease had left her unable to communicate her wishes, and the dedicated and caring facility staff and aides were not able to honor our requests to cease hand-feeding because of current laws. We were told that we could turn down all medical treatments and possibly that would have helped to shorten her life. Perhaps, in the end, it did, but we could not discontinue hand-feeding.

Surely, we as a society have a better way to address people’s needs.

Mark Wolfe, Washington