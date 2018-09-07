I knew Powell A. Moore over the past 37 years, during which time he served as President Ronald Reagan’s assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, President George W. Bush’s assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs, legislative assistant to Sen. Fred D. Thompson (R-Tenn.) and representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as in other positions in and out of government. In the time I knew Moore, he was active in such memorable political causes as achieving Sandra Day O’Connor’s confirmation to the Supreme Court without a single dissenting vote and the vote to sell airborne warning and control systems (AWACs) to the Saudi government. Therefore, I was extremely disappointed to see that more than half of the Aug. 28 obituary for Moore, “Powell Moore, legislative adviser,” was dedicated to what he did in 1972.

Surely The Post did not need to burnish its reputation from the Watergate days in the obituary of a talented gentleman who served his country in the arena of politics, from the days when differences of policy did not mean differences of values. Moore was an effective, respected player in the political arena for nearly 50 years. This obituary ill-served his memory.

Lynn Whittlesey Wilson, Arlington