Regarding Nikki Stamp’s July 30 Tuesday Opinion column, “I’m a female surgeon. I feel uncomfortable telling girls they can be one, too.”:

Ms. Stamp may be heartened to learn that the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore has just appointed Christine Lau, a nationally renowned thoracic and lung transplant surgeon, to chair the department of surgery, where she will oversee one of the preeminent organ transplant centers in the United States.

B. K. Krueger, Ellicott City

