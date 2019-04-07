UNDER MARYLAND law, background checks are required for all handgun sales. It doesn’t matter whether the transaction is public or private; the purchaser must show they aren’t a convicted felon or domestic abuser or fall into other categories that bar them from buying and possessing firearms. The same restrictions apply to purchases of long guns from licensed dealers but not to private transactions involving long guns. It is an inexplicable loophole in Maryland’s otherwise strong gun laws, and one that lawmakers should make a priority of plugging before they adjourn this year.

Legislation that would require background checks on private sales of rifles and shotguns passed the House and is awaiting a third and final vote in the Senate. If, as backers hope, the bill passes out of the Senate, there are still some key differences between the House and Senate bills that must be reconciled in a conference committee. With the General Assembly set to adjourn at midnight Monday, the question is whether there will be the time — not to mention the ability — to come to an agreement that would send a bill to the governor’s desk.

The House bill is stronger, including gifts and loans of guns in the requirement for background checks, with a broad list of exceptions. The Senate bill would apply only to purchases. Volunteers with Maryland Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America have made the legislation a priority. They were on the ground in Annapolis throughout the session building support for the measure and holding a rally last week to give lawmakers a last push.

Opponents of the bill, including the National Rifle Association and some hunting clubs, have argued it would create a burdensome requirement for purchasers of long guns, who they say are largely law-abiding citizens. And they say few murders or other crimes are committed with rifles or shotguns. It’s true that the buyer and seller in private transactions would have to go to a licensed dealer to get a check done through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. But the 20 minutes it generally takes to run a check is, at best, a minor inconvenience that serves the greater good of keeping weapons out of the hands of people who are legally barred from having them.

The horrifying damage that can be done with these weapons was tragically underscored last June when a man with a shotgun walked into the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis and killed five people. “Rifles and shotguns are every bit as dangerous as handguns, and should never be sold without a background check,” said Jan Donohoe McNamara, a Moms Demand Action volunteer whose brother-in-law, John McNamara, was among those killed at the newspaper. Legislative leaders need to make sure this legislation doesn’t fall by the wayside in the rush to adjourn.