In his April 28 op-ed, “A restful Biden could be a savior for Democrats,” George F. Will took several Democratic hopefuls to task for considering such out-of-the-mainstream ideas as “packing the Supreme Court” by increasing the number of justices.

That’s not the only way to pack the court. The GOP achieved the same goal when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) flouted the Constitution by refusing to consider or vote on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. As a direct result of Mr. McConnell’s court-packing maneuver, the Supreme Court now has a conservative majority it should not legitimately have.

Laura Greenberg, Bethesda